Plateau politicians urged to unite, embrace creative optimism

By Gabriel Olawale

A Jos based business man, Amb. Nelson Mkparu has submitted that despite the State’s current challenges, Plateau citizens must avoid drifting towards voices that appeal to darker impulses but instead counter fear, despair, and division with inspiring faith, creative optimism, and solidarity.

Mkparu, an Industrialist and Indigenous Manufacturer of UPVC, PVC and Boreholes Casing pipes in Nigeria, said the states political, economic, and religious leaders must shun divisive narratives so as to bring all Nigerians together, heal rifts between communities and build bridges across divides.

The business man stated this in Jos on Monday while interacting with our correspondent.

He said the ongoing tribunal court case between the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the State is needless, appealing to both parties to sheath their sword and work for a common goal.

“All political parties in the State should work for the progress of the people. What is paramount is the development of Plateau and this can be achieved if we all work together rather than fighting at the tribunal.

“Plateau is bleeding, just on Saturday night over 12 persons were murdered in cold blood in Mangu LGA of the State. Before now, there have been incessant killings in Mangu and some parts of the State. These are issues that require all hands to be on deck in order to find a lasting solution to the wanton killings rather than political parties fighting in court for political power.

“The election has come and gone and the winner has emerged. Governor Mutfwang needs all the support of other political parties to succeed and my appeal is for us to support him.

“Where there is crisis, there is no development and where there is political struggle, there is equally no development. So my call is for APC, PDP, Labour Party and others to all join hands in building a prosperous Plateau”, Mkparu said.

He also called on the State actors to stop depending on or promoting tribal and religious fault lines for legitimacy, noting that “the external reasons we cite as reasons for our problems cannot thrive without severe internal weaknesses in our society.

He added, “we must be able to say to the young men and women who say Nigeria will not work to change their narratives. We must, as leaders, be able to tell our adherents that people of other religions are not their enemies, they are brothers and sisters and that they must not allow those who will benefit by division and strife to tell them differently.

“All Nigerians must endeavour to promote civilised values, including affirming the value and sanctity of human life, rather than violence, ethnic and religious fault lines to drive national change”, he added.