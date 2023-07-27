Plateau media practitioners sensitized on conflict-sensitivity reportage

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

To engender a peaceful society, media practitioners and other critical stakeholders from Plateau and Kaduna States have been taken through a two-day conflict-sensitivity training workshop to foster a peaceful approach to the reportage conflicts in the States.

The training which also centred on early warning and early responses to issues of conflicts was organized with joint efforts of the Community Initiatives to Promote Peace, CIPP, the Interfaith Mediation Centre, Mercy Corps, and African Radio Drama Association, ARDA with the support of the United States Agency for International Development, USAID.

Explaining the activity, Samson Auta from CIPP said the project is a five-year USAID-funded programme aimed at having “increased linkages and collaboration among conflicting/vulnerable communities with government agencies, CSOs, and local leaders to address and respond to root causes of conflict.”

He stressed that the media plays a critical role in having a peaceful society through their reporting and other activities hence, “The two-day activity is specially aimed and designed to provide media practitioners with an understanding of conflict and how it undermines peacebuilding processes and democratic practices within any nation.

“The training is meant to create awareness that will lead to more objective, peaceful reporting that is devoid of fanning the flames of conflict in Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole.”

The Senior Programme Coordinator, of Mercy Corps, Taiye Lucas stated, “Based on our engagements at the community level, there are narratives out there that are becoming the motivation for violence so we feel the reporters are the people who echo the voices of the people and the government as well. So, there is something called conflict-sensitive reporting. How you report an issue matters to how communities reported react to the issues too. This training is to foster an enabling environment for peace in Nigeria.”

Godwin Okoko, Conflict Technical Advisor who facilitated the training emphasized “Conflict Sensitivity and Do No Harm” as he urged the participants to ensure the stories they report are those that build rather than destroy society.

According to him, “Do no harm is an approach that recognizes the presence of dividers and connectors in conflict, adopting it will curb the exposure of people and communities to additional risks through your reports. The interaction between our reports and the wider context is to ensure news and reports do not fuel tension between groups in communities.”

In their separate goodwill messages, Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Brig-Gen Shipi Goshwe (rtd), Acting Director General of the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Timothy Gayi, the State Director, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mrs. Kaneng Pam-Hworo among others, tasked the participants to make good use of the knowledge gained and ensure peace through their work.

Bere stated, “… I believe with this training we will strive to report things that will create a conducive atmosphere to attract global and national investors to the State… Governor Mutfwang desires to unite citizens of the State, create a conducive working atmosphere for the people to carry out their businesses…”

Brig-Gen. Shipi stressed the need for journalists to counter hate speeches and use their reports to diffuse tension, stating, “When we are trying to address issues let’s give it the correct name. Once the context is not properly defined, it affects the jobs we do.

“If something happens and you have no idea on how to go about your reportage, please get an expert to tell you the right words to use, because when the wrong words are used and they go out, it becomes difficult to retrieve, and a damage might have been done…”

The training, however, explored areas on what conflict entails, sources, stages, effects, roles of the media, conflict analysis tools, gender and conflict reporting and strategies of conflict-sensitive reporting, and experience sharing from the Kaduna Network of journalists among others as certificates were issued to the participants.