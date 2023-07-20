Plateau Crisis: IGP conducts convoy patrol, assesses security challenges

**Orders Preventive Deployments, Investigations into Attacks

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun on Wednesday embarked on a tour by convoy patrol to assess and address the prevailing security challenges in some parts of Plateau State.

A statement by Force Public Relations, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “During the duty tour to Plateau State, the IGP had a crucial meeting with the Plateau State Governor, Governor Caleb Muftwang, at the State House, where they extensively discussed the security situation in the state, analyzing its complexities and exploring strategic solutions.

“Following the meeting, the IGP proceeded to convene a gathering with the Plateau Stakeholders Forum at the Police Officers Mess in Jos, providing an opportunity for comprehensive deliberations and collaboration among key stakeholders to address the prevailing security challenges and foster sustainable peace and stability in the region.

“Similarly, the IGP proceeded to Mangu Local Government Area of the state, the epicenter of the immediate security challenge, where he actively engaged with the local community and police operatives on the ground to corroborate intelligence received on the situation.

“The interaction provided a platform for open dialogue and enabled the IGP to assess the state of affairs, gather valuable insights, and reinforced the commitment of the Police to addressing the security challenges faced by the people of Mangu and restoring peace and order in the area.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, emphasized the need for improved preventive deployments, effective intelligence gathering, and community engagements to proactively address the security concerns in Mangu.

hile reaffirming the commitment of the NPF to protect lives and property, and restore peace and harmony in the area, the IGP reiterated the NPF’s resoluteness in its determination to deploy necessary resources, strengthen preventiveW measures, and implement proactive strategies to address the security concerns in Plateau State and other regions across the country.

Futhermore, Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun, charged the good people of Plateau state to refrain from attaching religious or ethnic colourations to the criminals perpetrating heinous killings and crimes in the state as a criminal remains one irrespective of his religion or ethnicity, and such colourations could cause more harm to our peaceful coexistence and national unity.

“During the tour, the IGP made a significant stopover at the Akwanga Area Command and Divisional Headquarters, a place that holds special significance as it was the initial posting of the IGP when he was commissioned as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) into the Nigeria Police Force several years ago.”