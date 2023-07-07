Plateau Attacks: Mutfwang directs security agencies to hunt perpetrators

Gov. Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has directed security agencies in the state to fish out perpetrators of attacks on some communities in Mangu Local government.

The governor’s directive is contained in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, on Friday in Jos.



He condemned the brutal attacks on the innocent people in Mper of Bwai and Kogul community of Panyam, in Mangu Local Government Area by suspected bandits, and urged the agencies to bring them to face the full wrath of the law.



He expressed sadness over the continuous attacks on communities in the state and said that the motive for the destruction of houses and property, worth millions of naira, was unacceptable.



He therefore reaffirmed his commitment to explore all available legal avenues to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly acts.



He said that his administration was mapping out strategies to ensure an end to the cycle of attacks and killings in the state and sought the cooperation of security agencies and Plateau people in achieving this goal.



Mutfwang who sympathised with the communities which had lost their loved ones in the attacks, urged them to take solace in God as there are concerted efforts to end the protracted killings.



He prayed for the speedy recovery for those injured and restated his determination to prioritise the pursuit of sustainable peace and unity in the state.