Plateau APC squabbles over appointments

…Threatens sanction to erring members

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has warned its members who engaged in anti-party activities before and during the general elections not to expect any appointments which is a reward for those who worked for the success of the Party in the just-completed elections.

This is as the Party at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Jos on Thursday threatens to sanction those identified to have worked against the interest of the Party especially at the Presidential and gubernatorial elections.

The former Governor and leader of the Party in the State, Simon Lalong who spoke asked for both forgiveness and sanctions noting that “Politics is an investment, some people left their profession to farm there and if they farm, and get to the harvest, they must harvest. In Party politics, you can fight but you get to the point you reconcile…

“I believe when we leave this place, we won’t hear discordant voices again. Some people said they want the PDP governor, he is giving appointments, did he give you? If Tinubu had lost the election, some people would have been singing for the other person on the other side. It happened here in Plateau when Mutfwang won, some APC members were signing for Mutfwang.

“At the federal level, there are many positions, if you have not contributed anything, don’t think that you will participate in the sharing…”

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Party, Mr. Rufus Bature, said that the Party is aware of the members who worked against its interests and maintained that disloyalty will not be rewarded.

His words, “We have convened this meeting to rub minds and reflect on the outcome of the last general elections and share thoughts on the journey thus far and the way forward. Let me at this juncture, express the party’s gratitude to members of our great Party who, despite all the onslaught, stood firm in its defence which led to our victory in the last election…

“This is a trying moment which should strengthen our resolve than break our spirit. In this dispensation of RENEWED HOPE, we must keep hope alive. I commend true lovers and loyal members of the party who have kept faith in the party. Let me assure you that your efforts shall surely be rewarded. For those who went and voted against the party and who have been masquerading as elders of the party, let me make it very clear here that the party will not reward disloyalty from anybody.

“The party has noticed their disappointing anti-party activities before, during and after the election and has set machinery in motion to deal with such sundry issues at all levels. In doing so, due process would be followed and those who need to be sanctioned would be sanctioned in line with the Party’s Constitution. The party has also watched with great dismay the activities of some self-styled leaders who have been jumping from pillar to post In search of Federal appointments, especially ministerial appointments Their embarrassing behaviour has portrayed them as people who want to reap where they did not sow.

“The party is also fully aware of their desperate attempts to tear the party apart through a wild goose chase of creating a parallel party office. We are aware of their nocturnal activities which we seriously frown at. Let me advise them to bury the thought in their interest as the party which has remained united would not allow selfish individuals who are perpetual office seekers to temper with its rank and file…”