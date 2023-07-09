Pipeline vandalism: IPMAN urges FG to bring perpetrators to book

)The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the South-West has urged the Federal Government to bring to book the perpetrators of the pipeline vandalism which on occurred on Saturday at Idimu, Lagos.

The Chairman, IPMAN, South-West, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday.

He noted that Idimu was one of the routes where the pipeline to Lagos Satellite Depot was laid.

Tajudeen noted that all the five depots in Lagos Satellite Depot, Mosimi Depot, Ilorin Depot, Ibadan Depot and Ore Depot had been moribund for upward of five years.

According to him, some of the depots have stopped functioning for between 10 years and 15 years as a result of the vandalism of pipelines by criminals.

“When the government through the NNPC could no longer bear it owing to the fuel losses they recorded on the pipelines all the depots were abandoned.

“The government has lost billions of naira to the vandalism of pipelines in those depots, “he noted.

The IPMAN chair said about three months ago IPMAN appealed to the NNPC to re-open at least the Lagos Satellite Depot at Ejigbo, which they agreed to after much pleading .

“It was, however, noticed that there is always a shortage in the quantity sent to the depot,“ he said.

Tajudeen disclosed that on two occasions security operatives nabbed some people siphoning fuel from the Ejigbo pipeline.

He praised the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies operating in the state for their steadfastness.

Tajudeen, however, urged the Federal Government to treat cases of oil theft and vandalism with the seriousness they deserved as they amounted to economic sabotage.

He said the prosecution of suspects would serve as a deterrent to other criminally minded people.

He said as it would help to curb pipeline vandalism in the country.