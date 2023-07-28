PIA: Call Chevron to order or we seek alternative, Odeli tells NUIMS,

The Chairman of Tisun Community Management Council in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. David Odeli, has tasked the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, NUIMS, to call the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, to order, over the perceived delay in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA or they will, “seek alternative.”

Odeli, made the call on Friday on the backdrop of the inauguration of two Host Community Development Trusts, covering Oil Mining Leases in Akwa Ibom State, in compliance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN), a subsidiary of ExxonMobil and operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC)/MPN Joint Venture as well as the inauguration of three Host Communities’ Development Trusts in Delta state, by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) Joint Venture (JV).



Whilst stressing the need for the NNPCL/Chevron Nigeria Limited JV, to urgently Register the PIA and commence the process for using the 3% share of the host communities for development of Tisun and the other oil and gas producing communities under Chevron’s operational areas in the three Warri Local Government Areas of Delta State (Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North) Odeli, declared: “People in our communities, may be compelled to seek alternative, because we have exhausted our patience.



“I am deeply worried, considering the hardship our people are going through. We cannot continue this way, our communities need urgent developmental attention in areas such as the construction of the Tisun/ Kolokolo six kilometres Road, canalization and dredging as well sand-filling of these communities in Dibi Field.”