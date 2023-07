President Bola Tinubu today (Friday) received in audience, His Royal Majesty, Omon’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin and his delegation at the State House, Abuja.

The Oba of Benin is meeting with Tinubu for the first time after his inauguration as Nigeria’s President on May 29th.