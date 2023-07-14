Photo: Tinubu meets Ambode in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu today (Friday) met with the former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting comes after the President met with Ambode at the state reception organised for him (Tinubu) by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 29.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu also visited to Ambode, his predecessor’s home to celebrate his 60th birthday on June 14.

The recent visits have been perceived as the return of Ambode to the mainstream of politics.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu is speculated to be considering Ambode for an appointment in his government.