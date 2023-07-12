Photos: Tinubu meets Ag. EFCC chairman Chukkol 

President Bola Tinubu, has received in Audience, the acting EFCC Chairman, Abdulkarim Chukkol.

President Tinubu met with the acting chairman of the agency at the State House on Wednesday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in Audience, the acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol at the State House pic.twitter.com/hSjl2gwkEO — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 12, 2023

Recall that the president recently appointed Chukkol as the acting chairman of the Commission.

His appointment came following the indefinite suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Bola Tinubu.

Chukkol is an alumnus of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy, Quantico, the European Centre of Security Studies, Germany, and also a Fellow of the War College, Nigeria.

The acting EFCC Chairman holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Maiduguri (2000) and Post Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, United States.

Chukkol holds a Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Management from the United States Telecommunication Training Institute, Washington DC, United States.