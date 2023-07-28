Photos: Shettima meets Putin at Russia-Africa Summit, assures closer ties

Vice-President Kashim Shettima met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the ongoing second Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum, assured President Putin closer ties between the two nations.

The summit is focused on strategising to enhance relations between Russia and the African continent, among others.

Vice President Shettima is expected to have series of bilateral meetings with the Russian senior government officials and business leaders to discuss relations between Nigeria and Russia.