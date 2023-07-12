Photos: Real Madrid’s David Alaba links up with Afrobeats star, Wizkid at Rolling Loud

By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has returned to the trending list on social media after linking up with Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid linking up at music festival, Rolling Loud.

With the off-season still on, Alaba seems to be enjoying his vacation ahead of a return to training for preseason action with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Austrian international with Nigerian roots shared several photos of him linking up with Wizkid.

The former Bayern Munich star captioned the photo, “Rolling Loud was fun.”

His sister, Rose Mary Alaba, said in the comments, “Caaaallmmmm down Ma g. Relaaxxx.”

Alaba and his sister were born to a Nigerian father in Vienna, Austria, and have never shied away from showing their love for everything Nigeria.

Recently, it will be recalled that the former Bayern Munich star caught up with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in France, gifting him a Real Madrid jersey.

May, on the other hand, recently shot a music video in Lagos.