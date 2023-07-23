Photos: Inside the ‘stunning’ Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ house

As the Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ edition is about to get underway, stunning photos of the interiors of the house have emerged.

The Biggieverse stands as an architectural marvel, featuring a contemporary design that effortlessly blends modernity and traditional Nigerian elements.

The garden area boasts lush greenery, creating a serene and calming atmosphere. A sparkling swimming pool serves as the perfect spot for housemates to party on Thursdays at the weekly grill and pool parties and blow off steam from a full week of activities.

The Diary Room is a crucial element of the Big Brother Naija experience, and the All-Star’s diary room is nothing short of chic and sophisticated. It’s the space where the contestants can pour out their hearts, share their innermost thoughts, and seek solace during their toughest times.

The HOH will have their own bedroom, fitted with a grey kitchen, their own games room, gym and dining area. There is also a curious parrot fitted in a part of the room and raising a question – ‘what does this mean?’

Whether it’s the lavish interiors, the architectural brilliance, or the outdoor extravagance, the BBNaija house sets the stage for an unforgettable journey filled with emotions, challenges, friendships, and growth.