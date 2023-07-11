Photos: Four escape death as truck rams into market in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Four unidentified persons narrowly escaped death on Tuesday, when a container-laden truck, rammed into a vehicle, a tricycle and road side traders at Aswani Market area of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of the state.

Four escape death as truck rams into market in Lagos



According to reports, there was no casualty recorded in the incident.

But, four people sustained various injuries and were immediately rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the accident occured at about 10:18 am along Osolo Way, Aswani Market, Isolo Lagos.

Adeseye said the Isolo Fire Station responded following an emergency call from the area.

She stated, “The accident involved a container trailer, a range rover jeep and a tri-circle all conveying lone occupants, that is, drivers alone with one of the roadside traders rescued unhurt. The truck also destroyed there fence of the market.

“The preliminary cause of the accident was a result of brake failure of the container trailer with all four victims in stable condition as there is no record of death,” Adeseye added.