Photos: Benjamin Mendy returns to pitch after being cleared of rape

Former Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy has taken to the pitch after he was cleared of all rape allegations charged against him.

The French defender was seen training with some local footballers on a pitch in Manchester.

He turned up at the Pitts complex in Ardwick, Manchester, for a local football game with some strangers, according to the Sun.

An onlooker said: “Mendy turned up and asked some lads if he could join in.

“They couldn’t believe it – getting to play against a Premier League star and a World Cup winner.

“He had a laugh and just enjoyed himself and was happy to shake everyone’s hand at the end and sign autographs.”

Benjamin Mendy broke down in tears when he was declared a free man on Friday, July 14, 2023. after a jury cleared him of attempting to rape a woman aged 29 as she showered at his home in October 2018.

He was also found not guilty of raping a 24-year-old woman in his bedroom at his mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire, two years later.