Photos: Michael Rubin’s 4th of July US white party draws A-list celebrities

American businessman and philanthropist, Michael Rubin hosted his highly anticipated annual Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons.

The extravagant event brought together a star-studded guests, including A-list celebrities like Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Odell Beckham Jr., among others.

The party, held in celebration of America’s independence, transformed the Hamptons into a glamorous affair. According to a report by Complex.com, the event featured attendees from various realms of entertainment, sports, media, and more.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Tom Brady, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and many others added to the star power of the night.

As part of the festivities, Lori Harvey and her famous friends, including Kim K, LaLa Anthony, and Hailey Bieber, took part in a mini fashion show, showcasing their stunning outfits.

TikTok users were treated to a video of their fashion parade. Meanwhile, Ne-Yo and Usher surprised guests with impromptu performances, while Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and Druski took turns dominating the DJ booth.

Michael Rubin arranged for some of New York City‘s hottest restaurants to cater the event at his $50 million home in the Hamptons. Lucali and Cucina Alba, renowned pizza spots frequented by celebrities, were among the restaurants chosen to provide delicious food for the attendees.

Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July white party lived up to its reputation as one of the most coveted events of the year.

With mesmerizing performances, glamorous fashion shows, and delectable cuisine, it was the hottest party in town. Check out the photos and clips from this star-studded affair below.