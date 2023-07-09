Photo: Police arrest suspected cultist, recover pistol in Lagos 

The Operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) said it has arrested a suspected cultist in the state.

The Lagos State Police Command disclosed this in a statement via its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

POLICE ARREST SUSPECTED CULTIST

– recover pistol



According to the statement, the suspect was arrested with a with a pistol in the early hours of Frida in Ikoyi and recovered one semiautomatic pistol, four live ammunition and one hat with cult insignia from him.

The statement reads, “After the driver had brought the car to a stop, one of the occupants offered the officers some money, which they declined, rather insisting on searching the vehicle.

“Sensing danger, the suspects all ran out of the car and one of them, Idris Ayinla, shot at the operatives while attempting to escape.

“The operatives responded swiftly, as a result of which he sustained a gunshot wound on his leg, arrested him and recovered his firearm.

“The suspect has since been transferred to the Command headquarters for harmonization with ongoing investigations into activities of cultists within the state, after which all culpable suspects will be arraigned.”

Meanwhile, the police command said efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, while commending the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi and his operatives for their alertness and dedication to duty, assures Lagosians of the Command’s Continued resolve to ensure their optimum safety and security.