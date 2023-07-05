N55m vehicle stolen in Abuja found in Delta

The photo of a suspect who reportedly absconded with a Mercedes Benz GLB 250 during a test drive has surfaced after he was declared wanted by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

Recall that a car dealer identified as Manga had filed a complaint alleging that one Henry, who claims he resides in Gwarinpa, absconded with one of his cars.

The Stolen Car (MERCEDES BENZ GLB-250, 2021 MODEL) Was found today 4th july, 2023 in NIGER DELTA (ASABA)! Therefore thanks to our Friends&Fam, twitter fam and our distinguished colleagues this is All YOUR GREATNESS…Thanks once again🙏❕ https://t.co/pG2xsiCBpt pic.twitter.com/cXdaKY1KMc — DAGGASH AUTOS 🇳🇬🌍 (@DaggashAutos) July 4, 2023

Recall that Manga’s friend who also deals in cars, took the Benz worth N55m and with a mileage of 19000 to Henry for a test drive.

It was learned that a few minutes into the test drive, Manga’s friend excused himself to withdraw money from a point of sale (PoS) operator. It was at this point that Henry disappeared with the car.

However, in a new development, the stolen Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV was found in Delta State and it was recovered nearly 4 days after the suspect absconded with it.

Announcing the recovery of the stolen car, an auto dealer, posted a photo of the alleged thief and a video of the car on its official Twitter handle.

The SUV was found in Asaba but the thief is still on the run.