Photo: Moghalu attends FEEDS-Gallup Policy Forum in Washington DC

Forum—Friends Across Borders…Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, CEO, Sogato Strategies Llc. and former dep. gov., Central Bank of Nigeria (left), with Amb. Johnnie Carson, Special Envoy of United States President, Joe Biden, on the Implementation of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, during the FEEDS-Gallup Policy Forum on ‘The Role of Multilateralism in Today’s World’, in Washington DC.