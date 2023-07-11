P’Harcourt Ring Road to be biggest project ever by any state, Sim boasts

Gov. Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminialayi Fubara has boasted that his planned legacy project, the Port Harcourt Ring Road, would upon completion set a record as the biggest single project ever executed by a state government in Nigeria.

Fubara during Tuesday’s inspection of ongoing projects in parts of Port Harcourt, said contract signing and flag-off would soon be carried out for the Ring Road to traverse six Local Government Areas (LGAs) in a bid to further decongest roads in the state capital and environs.

Fubara ahead of the flag off of the project has secured an N200Billion extra budget for the current fiscal year to pursue the ambitious project.

According to him, “When all these places are opened up, people including real estate investors will start moving in there and businesses will open up because people have started acquiring land there, to tell you importance of the road.”

The governor on Tuesday’s outing also inspected ongoing works at the Government Secondary School, Emohua, stopped over at failed portion of Rumuigbo Road, Obio Akpor LGA and toured Iloabuchi Road among routes to accommodate the Port Harcourt Ring Road.