PFAN expresses satisfaction with constitution of new NPFL board

Harrison Jalla

By Jacob Ajom

The Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria ( PFAN) has expressed satisfaction with the constitution of the new board of the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL.

In a statement commending the Nigeria Football Federation, Chairman of the PFAN Task Force, Harrison Jalla said, “we(Ex-footballers) were adequately represented in the composition of the new NPFL Board announced yesterday by the Ibrahim Gusau led NFF Board”.

Continuing, Jalla remarked, “Three Ex-Internationals of repute Daniel Amokachi, Prince Davidson Owumi and Dominic Iorfa, all staunch members of the Professional Footballers Association (PFAN) made it to the new NPFL Board under the leadership of Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.”

He reckoned that “these gentlemen will bring a lot of quality and bagful of experience to further assist Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye to propel the NPFL to the Zenith of African Football and help the Ibrahim Gusau led Board in the ongoing repositioning of Nigeria Football that was killed in the last 8years by massive looting and maladministration.”

The statement, however, added, “The PFAN task force therefore urge the Ibrahim Gusau led NFF Board to extend this inclusiveness of Ex-players in the NPFL Board to the NNL, NLO and NWFL without further delay.”