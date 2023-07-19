Petrol Price Increase: It’s N630 per litre in Enugu

Price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol has increased, reaching an all time high of between N610 and N630 in Enugu metropolis.

Investigation in parts of the city including Awkunanaw, Abakpa Nike and Obiagu areas on Wednesday showed that there were availability of the product but the price varied.

Findings also showed that there were no queues in most petrol stations in the city.

Transportation in the city has also increased by about N50. For example, movement from Gariki to New Market, which used to cost N250, is now N300.

Also, from Mayor Junction to the Holy Ghost Market, which used to cost N200, now goes for N250.

Also, from Obiagu to New Market, New Heaven and Abakpa that used to cost N150 is now N200, respectively, by small mini bus.

A secondary school student, Margaret Edeh, who goes to WTC from Awkunanaw every morning, said she paid N200 instead of N150 due to the petrol price increase.

”I can’t wait for schools to close so that my parents can make some savings. They are spending a lot on my siblings and I just on transport alone,“ she said.

A bus driver, Mr Nelson Igwebuike, lamented the hike in price of petrol, describing it as wrong.

“Where do we run to in this country? It appears that every government is just interested in making things difficult for the poor masses,” he said.

A civil servsnt, Mrs Obiageli Okoli, said she would discuss with her superior in the office on number of days to go to the office.

“I live far from the office; therefore, I cannot be going to the office everyday . I will discuss with my boss because I can’t cope, ” she said.

Mr Sunday Onovo, a tricycle operator, said the economic situation was getting unbearable to the ordinary man.

“As you can see, look at many cyclists but no passengers; nobody is coming out because of hardship,” he said.

Onovo said that many people prefer trekking due to increasing hardship occasioned by the petrol price increase. (NAN)