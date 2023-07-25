Petrol price in Nigeria cheapest globally – Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress and ardent supporter of President Bola Tinubu, Eniola Badmus has slammed those kicking against the removal of fuel subsidy.

Badmus who vigorously campaigned for Tinubu in the run-up to his emergence as President, said in a recent chat with media personality, Daddy Freeze, that even at N617 per litre, Nigerians still buy the cheapest petrol in the world.

She said: “A lot of these keypad warriors do not even have an idea of what subsidy is. It was when they removed it that they knew what the government was doing. Even till now, I think we still buy the cheapest fuel in the world.”

President Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy in the inauguration and since that time, there has been a steady rise in the price of petrol.