Petrol price hike: Long queues resurface in Ondo

— Tinubu administration has come to inflict more hardship

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Long queues resurfaced in petrol stations across Akure, Ondo State capital, following another increase in the pump prices of petrol.

Many of the filling stations that dispensed the product as at Monday evening, hurriedly shut their gates to motorists.

Filling stations across the state sold the product for between N650 and N700 per litre.

Motorists in Akure metropolis said that the new increase was uncalled for and wicked.

Speaking with Vanguard, they expressed worries over the unending hardship that the present administration was inflicting on the masses.

A motorists, Sanni Akande said that there seem no difference between the last administration and the new one.

” We taught things would get better after the horrible experience Nigerians went through during President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

” But what has been happening since President Bola Tinubu took over has been devastating. It’s like he came to inflict more hardship on Nigerians.

He appealed to the government to consider the plight of the masses.