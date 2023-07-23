Petrol N617: People don’t know there is no more price regime —Okoronkwo, IPMAN boss

File: Queues at a filling station in Ogba, Lagos. PHOTO: Akeem Salau.

Following the increases in fuel pump price, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, says it is thinking about a local alternative, a remedy that will help Nigeria mitigate the hardship brought upon the people by the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

National President of IPMAN, Comrade Chinedu Okoronkwo, while featuring in a television programme monitored by Sunday Vanguard, says there is no better alternative for a country transiting from PMS than gas which, according to him, the country has in abundance and wasting. He also laments that independent marketers are managing to survive in the business. Excerpts:

How do you explain the recent sudden increase in petrol pump price from around N500 to over N600? Is that the way it should be?

I think in a regime such as this, we cannot rule out that because somebody who is selling would like to go back and buy and if from the source where he’s getting the product has changed their price, getting to hear that, what do you do? You will adjust so that you will remain in business. Some of my members have gone out of business now because the cost of doing business is so high.

But the issue is that the marketer has already bought the product and dispensing at N500 per litre for example, so how is it that when you hear that some other areas have increased their prices, you jerk up yours. How do you explain selling at a new price for a product you bought at old price?

Because, you need to be in business. If you finished selling your old stock, you will still go back and buy at a new price. Assuming you are selling at N520 and there is a sudden change from where you are getting it, you have to see how you can still be in business. I think that is what is happening.

But in this case, there isn’t any proof whatsoever that there’s a certain change from where they got their own because several other states who are still selling at the old price didn’t jerk up theirs. Does it mean that those who jerk up their price cannot go to those areas where they haven’t jerked the price up? Why must they choose NNPC?

You should understand this business and understand the argument. We are buying from NNPC, especially my members and, all of a sudden, the source where you are getting this product has changed their price, so what do you do? For you to remain in business, you have to at least change so that you can go back and pick again. That is what has really happened.

When should the increase in price happen? When customers are right there in the queue?

No. The timing is not even the issue. The issue is how do we mitigate this? I think that is what we should be looking at; what should government do?

I’m asking you as a marketer, do you put these little things into consideration before you effect a change or do you think they are inconsequential?

Let me tell you, for example, you pick this product from the depot, the last change from where we were before, you know, this is the conversation right now. Some of my members have gotten to the level of putting product in their tankers and, all of a sudden, everything had to put on hold because depot managers got information that the price has changed and they didn’t load them again. So, I’m still battling now to see how they can load on that old price and another increase has happened, did we kill anybody?

Since NNPC is the sole importer for now, if they’re all getting from NNPC, how do we explain then that some jerk their prices up while others stay with the old price?

The commercial arm of NNPC, like I said, the retail unit, that is where we’re still getting our product. So immediately they put on their filling station price, they have already also changed from the source where we’re getting. So, the fear will also be there for my members to say “hey can we still be in business”?

People still don’t agree with your earlier points about not selling at the price for which you bought it, because they say you still make profit from the prevailing price even when you buy the new product, you still make profit. So, they now wonder what the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, seems to be doing because we seem to be at the mercy of marketers?

In a deregulated regime, the pricing is not within the NMDPRA purview. The new system is if Mr A is selling at 500 and you’re selling at 700, nobody will go to your filling station. That is what will happen. The business model has changed from price fixing. What determine everything now are the fundamentals, the realities on ground.

People don’t know there is no more price regime

Are marketers making a kill when they sell at the new rates even when they still have old stock?

Well, I think it is relative. However, the insinuation ‘making a kill’ is an aberration. The source where you are getting this product has changed their price even at the tarmac where you’re loading, will you still be in business?.

Is there any sort of regulation or standard procedure that marketers had to comply with in dispensing petrol?

There is no regulation because the system has been deregulated. That is what we have chosen. So, for you to be in business, you must strive to remain focused and know what is happening. It’s not anybody’s making, it’s the market fundamentals.

The question is if you bought this product at 600, the agreement or the expected agreement is you go and sell at the prevailing price…

There is no more price regime. Let me tell you, when you finish that product, maybe you want to fix your price, will you go back and get the product at the same price.

You will buy at the next price and sell at the next price…

Where will you get the money to make up? These things are the realities we are facing now. Some of my members have not gotten money to make up a product that we were paying for N8.1 million; now we need extra N15 million to add to that N8.1 million, I mean, the one that we suffered before and the same thing has also come again. It’s a business where you cannot even, with over N20 million, make up to N500, 000 (profit), go and check. So, how do you remain in business? We’re only managing to survive in this business but people are saying we are making a kill.

The CEO of NNPCL said that a number of private companies have imported products as of last Tuesday. Can you confirm that indeed there are others importing or is NNPC still the sole importer of this product?

Yes, people have, indeed, started bringing in products. Now, would they sell at a loss? The answer is no. They have to look at their numbers and see how they can still be in business. So, it is true, about three companies are bringing in petrol and the number will continue to increase. That is the area where government must do something to reduce the pressure on the naira because people will definitely go and bring in this product and, thank God, they are now getting higher income from the sale of the crude which, of course, should also help us strengthen our naira. The black market as at yesterday (last Tuesday) was going from 820 to 840 and there is no more second window for this product. Everybody is in the same way.

Before, it used to be maybe a government window at N450 and black market, maybe at 700, but now all that is no more. So, the reality is there, but, like I have been saying, we have an alternative in gas, the CNG. Government needs to see how they will bring marketers, bring all the players so that we begin to deploy this CNG.

What costs might be removed such that the cost would go down so we know what to pay attention to?

PMS is like any other commodity. It is the market fundamental that is the determinant. I think by the time all the OPEC and the other countries producing crude start pumping in enough into the system, the price will go down. Remember, Saudi Arabia has removed about a million barrel of their allocation, these are also part of what we are suffering today. The Ukrainian/Russian war is also a factor, but I think nothing is fixed that cannot change. That is why we, in IPMAN, are thinking about a local alternative, a remedy that will help this country mitigate the pressure on dollar. We need to do something and that is why we have resorted in looking elsewhere. There is no better alternative for a country transiting from PMS than gas. Gas is the answer and, by God’s grace, we have an abundance of it being wasted, flared in billions every day.

That is the area government will come in by giving workers a single-digit loan to get a CNG vehicle so that they can gradually pay off. We will have to create the market because there is no market for the business now and we are laying 50, 000 kilometers miles to Morocco because there is a market there, whereas we have over 200 million people that you can also develop this market that is our own. The moment the market is developed, it will create wealth and also create job opportunities.

You just spoke on the conversation on palliatives, the CNG to be precise. There are reports of an African Development Bank, AfDB, intervention floating fund in which some banks have also decided to also participate to provide investment loans for certain marketers. I would like you to confirm if that is happening and if independent marketers are applying for that investment window and how soon can it begin to operate.

We have started our data capturing because we need to know the number of people and where, how and when it will begin to make more meaning. The business of CNG is very easy here because all the gas you see flaring, it doesn’t take too much to convert them into CNG and LNG and that is where to go now. We are not going to import it; there is no dollar whatever is needed because it’s here. So, we have started liaising with banks and about seven banks have indicated interest in assisting us where, with a 15 per cent down payment of the facility, our members can get the other one and spread the payments. That will begin to roll up pretty soon. We have over 100 flaring points; there are other stranded gases too. So, gas is there. It’s for us to now deploy the equipment. It is what we call Plug and Play. But the government needs to create a market to justify the investment. Somebody who wants to invest must be sure that there is a market for that investment. That is what we in IPMAN are beginning to do now.

Does Nigeria have the refining capacity, the infrastructure to even produce CNG in the first place and the pipelines to transport it, that’s besides the setting up of the stations to dispense it, is that capacity available for production?

Let me tell you how it works. We have a system now where you can move gas to Sokoto. Even BUA Cement in Sokoto is using LNG. So, it’s not only by pipeline, you can also create all this motor carrying all those long pipes to move it down, it’s a new technology. We have also gotten the right from our partners to can/ bottle it and use it in our kitchens and the beauty of these gases is that they are not volatile like butane. These are methane gases and they are here in billions. Attention should be geared towards developing that market. That market is what we need for a multi-billion contract. Availability is here.

It has even been estimated that we have gas that can last over 500 years and it’s clean. We will also gain a lot of credit because we are signatories to countries that are trying to eliminate the greenhouse effect. So, why should the government not begin to see how they will encourage investment into that to remove and reduce all these pressures on crude? We should look at the crude on how to generate dollars, not talking about refineries.

When you refine, how do you get a foreign exchange here? I’m not saying it is not good but since we have this one, a lot of countries are importing it from us. We can develop it here too and begin to use it. The technology is there.