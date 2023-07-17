Peter Obi unveils 62nd birthday wish to friends, supporters

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, has unveiled his 62nd birthday wish to friends, supporters and well-wishers.

Obi who turns 62 on Wednesday, appealed to those who wish to celebrate with him to do so by identifying and touching the lives of the poor around them.

The LP presidential candidate made his wish public via a statement by the Obi-Datti Media Office, in Abuja, on Monday.

Obi who has over the years marked his birthday with visits and gifts to the less privileged especially the sick and downtrodden explained that his wish was in line with the fact that the current mood in the country does not call for celebration of any kind outside being with suffering masses.

In his pre-birthday wish, Obi was quoted as saying, “Wednesday 19th July 2023, marks my 62nd Birthday. While I remain immensely grateful to God for His infinite mercies, I still maintain my decision of over 20 years, that I will not celebrate my birthdays in today’s Nigeria, with the current deplorable state of the nation.

“However, some friends, members of the Labour Party, and OBIdient Family and supporters have asked how they can join me in celebrating that day, and even present some gifts.

“Let me humbly and respectfully appeal to all those who desire to celebrate me with any kind of gifts, to look around them, and extend such gifts to the people in need, especially in these difficult times.

“I urge them to visit hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the aged and people with disabilities, and offer them such generous gifts. They can also visit schools of basic studies in remote areas and support them with the basic amenities they need.

‘Those who wish to do more can visit various IDP camps in different parts of the country. I intend to do the same thing. Aside from sharing my time and resources with the less fortunate people around me, I plan to raise money for schools, hospitals, etc.

“I have already said that the sacrifices for a better Nigeria must now start from us, the leaders and the well-placed. The state of our nation must give us cause to pause and ponder. There is far too much insecurity, violence, and bloodshed.

“ This month alone over 200 lives have been lost to sustained violent attacks in Mangu LGA in Plateau State. Similarly, in Benue State, over 100 lives have been lost in recent times, the latest being 27 persons killed in Adogo Ugbaam, Akpuuna, and Diom communities in Ukum LGA.

“There are also many other cases of kidnappings and killings in different parts of the country. I want to celebrate in a New Nigeria where the lives and properties of citizens will be secure.”