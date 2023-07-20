Perspectives on plight of judges under the Fourth Republic

Olukayode Ariwoola CJN court

By Ise-Oluwa Ige

In this report, Vanguard’s Law and Human Rights examines few of the various challenges facing serving judges in the country in discharging their constitutional duties, harvests positions of rights activists and lawyers on the situation judicial officers found themselves and argues that time is now for the government at the national and state levels to urgently address their plight.

Background

Penultimate Wednesday, the Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, narrowly escaped death, after a section of his office in the state high court complex collapsed on him.

Justice Adeyeye was quickly rushed to ABUAD Multi-system Hospital, Ado Ekiti for medical attention by his workers who mobilised themselves to rescue him from the rubble.

According to eyewitness account, the incident happened around close of work on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 while the judge was still in his chamber.

A senior staff of the high court and indigene of Ekiti State who does not want his name in print told Vanguard that the incident might not be unconnected with structural defect, which was worsened by the torrential rainfall.

Although no life was lost in the collapse, yet the Chief Judge sustained serious injury.

The incident had got tongues wagging with many lamenting the decrepit state of infrastructure in the judiciary nationwide, particularly at the state level.

According to stakeholders who spoke on the issue, they said that apart from the fact that many of the state court buildings available for proceedings nationwide, are in bad state, they are also not enough for the available judges.

According to a respected member of the inner bar, Chief Mike Ahamba, SAN: “If you take the situation we have in a place like Imo State, where two judges will share one court room, what do you want them to do?

“As of now, come to Imo State and investigate whether I am speaking the truth or not. Go to other places, you find it happening. So, when we do this thing, we can’t expect more than what the judiciary is doing,” he said.

But beyond the infrastructure issue, security of judicial officers serving in various locations in the country is another challenge that the judiciary is presently battling with.

Scores of judges attacked, kidnapped, killed in service—Prof Odinkalu

Vanguard reports that in the on-going Fourth Republic, scores of judges had been attacked, kidnapped while few others were killed in the course of discharging their constitutional duties.

For instance, on February 2, 2023, a ring of gun-wielding criminals, in a blitzkrieg manner, stormed the premises of Ejemekwuru Customary Court located in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State while in session, seized the chairman of the court panel, Mr Nnaemeka Ugboma in the presence of other court staff and litigants, dragged him outside the courtroom like a common criminal and shot him dead.

The gunmen who rode into the court premises on motorcycles thereafter shot sporadically into the thin air as they escaped while people fled the scene.

The incident caused pandemonium as litigants, court staff and even residents fled in different directions for safety.

Besides the Ugboma case, available literature showed that in March 2011, high court judges in the state embarked on strike to protest the abduction of one of their colleagues, Theophilus Nzekwe even though he was not the first to suffer the fate.

One year earlier, the judge-president of the state’s Customary Court of Appeal, Ambrose Egu and senior Magistrate, Pauline Njemanze, were abducted near the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport near Owerri, on official duties.

Prof. Odinkalu in a report said Florence Duroha-Igwe, another judge of the Imo State High Court, suffered an attack in 2009 in which both her driver and police orderly sustained severe gunshot injuries.

His words: “In October 2019, a senior Justice of Appeal Court from the state, Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, was abducted in Benin City while on duty presiding over election disputes. She spent a fortnight in captivity.

“In September 2021, former Chief Judge of Abia State, Nnenna Oti, was abducted in Orlu, Imo State. Seven months earlier, Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal in Owerri, Rita Pemu, navigated the perils of abduction and possible assassination with an extra supply of native wiles.

“On 23 November, 2018, a body found dumped along Amucha Road in Njaba Local Government Area in Orlu Zone, Imo State, was identified as the remains of Remi Ogu, a Chief Magistrate in the neighbouring Oru LGA. Remi and his court registrar, Uju Nwanne, were abducted the previous day from their duty post,” among various other cases listed in the report.

Odinkalu in the report titled: Counting the kidnapped and the killed among Nigeria’s judges and lawyers, said surviving in Nigeria’s legal profession these days, practitioners and judges would require skills in the martial arts; nimbleness of feet on an Olympian scale; weapons handling; not to mention advanced training in subterfuge.

“Sadly, these are not offered on the curriculum of the Nigerian Law School nor in judicial orientation. Even with these skills reinforced by a wing and a prayer, being connected with the business of the legal process in Nigeria today is often life endangering,” Odinkalu said.

Despite rising exchange rates, Judges’ salaries static since 2007—Sebastine Hon, SAN

While sitting judicial officers are contending with a number of challenges ranging from absence of essential working tools, poor offices, insecurity, among others, their salaries had remained static for 16 years now.

Although, the Federal Government reviewed the salaries of public servants and political officers on four occasions between May 1999 and March 2011, the last time judges’ salaries and allowances were increased was in 2007.

The 2007 review of judges’ pay followed the enactment of the “Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act of 2008” which came into force on February 1, 2007.

The law had repealed a similar Act of 2002 to create room for the increase of judges’ basic salaries, allowances and fringe benefits in 2007.

Under the “Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2008”, the CJN’s annual basic salary is N3,353,972.50 (or N279,497.71 monthly), while other Justices of the Supreme Court and the President of the Court of Appeal receive N2,477,110 as basic annual salary or N206,425.83 monthly each.

The Justices of the Court of Appeal, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court and President of the Industrial Court, Grand Khadi of State and FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, President FCT and State Customary Court of Appeal earn annual basic salary of N1, 995,430.18 each.

Also, judges of the Federal, State and FCT High Courts, National Industrial Court, Khadi Sharia Court of Appeal in the FCT and State; and FCT and State Customary Courts also earn an annual basic salary of N1,804,740.00 each.

Notwithstanding that public servants and political office holders got pay rise in 2011, the salaries of all categories of Nigerian judges have since remained static since 2007.

Whereas, the average exchange rate of one USD to Nigerian Naira (NGN) in 2007 when Nigerian judges received a pay rise was $1: N117.88, the salary of judges remained static notwithstanding the fact that the exchange rate jumped from 1$: N117.88 in 2007 to 1$: N117.98 in 2008; 1$: N158.6 in 2014; 1$: N253.5 in 2016; 1$: N305.8 in 2017; 1$: N361 in 2018; 1$: N360 in 2019; 1$: N380 in 2020; 1$: N413 in 2021; 1$: N450 in 2022 and 1$: N815 in 2023.

According to Sebastine Hon, SAN, the implication is that the salaries of judges in Nigeria have not kept pace with inflation and when adjusted for inflation, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, and all categories of judicial officers in the country actually make less now in 2023 than what they did between 2007 and 2022 when Naira was stronger than what it is today.

Indeed, a survey of judges’ salaries in other countries of the world by Vanguard showed that they not only enjoyed periodic review of their salaries, Nigerian judges’ salaries are mere fractions of what their counterparts earn.

It is so bad that a recent independent survey by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, showed that Ghana and South Africa are even doing much better in the way they remunerate their judges than Nigeria.

The executive abuses its powers to harass judicial officers —Justice Ademola

Worse still, judicial officers in Nigeria have, in the past, appealed to relevant authorities for intervention following their purported harassment by the executive as punishment for discharging their duties.

Vanguard recalls the wee hours of October 8, 2016 when teams of masked operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, raided the residences of several senior judges, across various states of the federation, on suspicion of corruption.

The judges whose houses were raided then were Justices AdeniyiAdemola and Nnamdi Dimgba, both of the Federal High Court, Abuja; Justice Sylvester Ngwuta and John Okoro of the Supreme Court; Justice KabiruAuta of Kano State; and Justice A. I Umezulike, then Chief Judge of Enugu State; Justice MuazuPindiga of Gombe State and Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to the DSS, the raid was ordered after months of investigations, during which it was credibly established that the affected judges were involved in questionable financial dealings.

During the sting operation, one of the affected judges’ residence, Justice NnamdiDimgba, was raided in error and he was highly embarrassed together with his family members.

But, in an open letter, one of the affected judges, Justice AdeniyiAdemola wrote to Justice Mahmud Mohammed, the then Chief Justice of Nigeria, to narrate how he was arrested like a common criminal even as he accused Mr AbubakarMalami, the then Attorney-General of the Federation, as the ‘masquerade’ behind his ordeal.

According to him, “What is more intriguing in this whole episode is that I see it as a vendetta/revenge from the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

“Whilst I was in Kano between 2004 and 2008 as a Federal High Court judge, he was involved in a professional misconduct necessitating his arrest and detention by my order.

“However, with the intervention of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Kano Branch, the allegation of misconduct was later withdrawn by me.

“Consequently, the National Judicial Council, NJC, referred AbubakarMalami to the NBA Disciplinary Committee for disciplinary action.

“It was as a result of this he was denied the rank of SAN by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee for a period of four years until when he produced a fake letter of apology, purportedly addressed to me.

“It was then he was conferred with the rank. Since the above incident, AbubakarMalami (SAN) has threatened to revenge and swore to do anything to bring me down,” Justice Ademola had then alleged but the AGF Malami, SAN, had denied the allegation.

In spite of the embarrassment meted out to them, none of the raided judicial officers, till date, was convicted as the charges against them were thrown out.

President Tinubu, govs must look into judges’ plight —Dr Ajulo

Reacting to the various plight of serving Nigerian judges, a renowned constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Dr.KayodeAjulo, underscored the crucial role of the judiciary in upholding democracy and serving as the common man’s refuge in governance.

He also lamented the disproportionate remuneration of the judiciary compared to the other two arms of government despite the significance of its works.

“Despite shouldering the burden of political irregularities and providing justice for politicians, the judges’ wages do not reflect the significance of their work.

“With less than 300 federal judicial officers compared to over 400 politicians at the national assembly receiving substantial salaries and emoluments, it is imperative to ensure that judges receive salaries commensurate with their indispensable role.

“It is high time the government recognizes the vital role of judicial stability and provides just compensation for our esteemed judges.

“Aligning their salaries with that of Senators will demonstrate the value we place on their tireless dedication to upholding justice and maintaining the rule of law.” Ajulosaid.

He also specifically expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Ekiti State judiciary following the unfortunate collapse of a section of the State’s High court.

Ajulo who sympathised with the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adeyeye, who was directly affected by the incidentcalled on the government to prioritize the reconstruction of old court buildings nationwide and address the issue of judges’ wages comprehensively.

“It is crucial for the government to replicate the successful court redesign and renovation carried out in Lagos State during Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s tenure as Governor. This initiative should be extended nationwide now that he is the President” Ajulo stated.

Healso stressed the importance of ensuring the security of justices, especially in light of the recent extension of their retirement age.

He urged the government to declare a state of emergency to safeguard the welfare and security of federal judges, as they may face potential conspiracies.

Ajulowho drew attention to the 2022 judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, which called for a substantial increment in the salaries of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, and other judges, stated that “It is unacceptable that judges’ salaries have remained stagnant since 2008, and this necessitates immediate action.

“What happened to the Ektit CJ is symbolic and a pointer to the present fortune of most of them as endangered species,” he said.

Incident signposts level of infrastructural decay in judiciary —NBA

NBA, also described as a rude shock, news that a section of the High Court building in Ekiti State, collapsed on the Chief Judge, Justice Adeyeye.

The association, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, AkoredeHabeebLawal, said the incident “again brings to the fore the deplorable state of infrastructures in most court buildings in Nigeria and the pitiable state of facilities available to court officials and users in the country.”

NBA President, therefore, urged the Government to be more deliberate about improving the state of facilities and security in courts across the federation.

“Mr. Maikyau who has since been engaging the leadership of the Bar and the Judiciary in Ekiti State over this incident, has expressed his delight that his lordship is responding to treatment and he has extended the gratitude of the NBA to the doctors, nurses and other staff of ABUAD Multi-system Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where his lordship is presently being tended to.

Collapse of a section of the CJ Court in Ekiti unfortunate—HURIWA

Also reacting, a civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, told Vanguard on phone that “the collapse of a section of the Chief judge’s Court in Ekiti is unfortunate. It goes to show the dilapidated state of infrastructures available to most states especially the judiciary but not exclusively a case of the judiciary as an arm of government. This is because in many states including Ekiti, rural populace are subjected to all kinds of existential ordeals due to the lack of functional social amenities to power their existence as members of the human race in the areas of education, healthcare, roads networks and even the security of their lives and property are endangered due to pervasive and criminal negligence by those in authority charged with the responsibility of making sure that those facilities are in proper shape.

“What should happen is that as has been stated by a lot of observers, there is the need to strengthen not just the institution of the judicial arm of government but the three arms of government ought to enjoy some levels of independence and/or checks and balances. The judiciary should actually be autonomous in terms of operations and finances because itis a negation of the Constitution norm or separation of powers for any of the three arms of government to continuously beg another of the three arms for financial lifeline.

“There has to be a clearly spelt out modalities for the independent, but transparent and accountable funding of the arms of government because if the executive arm is to become the chief financial officer for the judiciary and the legislative arm, the tendency for the emergence of a tyranny and a dictatorship will become even more imminent and this will destroy the essence of constitutional democracy,” he added.