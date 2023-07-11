PEPT: Atiku not abandoned by N’Delta in move to claim mandate – Dagogo

Atiku

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

FORMER federal lawmaker, Farah Dagogo, has dismissed reports suggesting Niger Delta stakeholders have abandoned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in his 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) move to claim the presidency.

In a reflection on the ongoing PEPT, Dagogo who represented Degema/ Bonny Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly projected Atiku, 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, to emerge true winner of the February election.

The lawmaker, a staunch ally of Atiku, addressing his principal’s supporters Tuesday in Port Harcourt, said, “Any insinuation that Atiku’s core supporters in Rivers and by extension, the Niger Delta, have deserted the Turaki Adamawa is preposterous, unfounded.

“Truth is, core support group of Atiku have instead increased exponentially, all committed, principled, and devoted to following this process to logical conclusion which we strongly believe will be crowned with reclaiming Atiku’s mandate.

“Our party, the PDP and our

presidential candidate, Atiku were able to prove beyond all reasonable doubts with factual and watertight evidences on how we were denied victory at the Presidential Polls.

“As law-abiding people, we have tabled, fully highlighted our observations, reservations and other shortcomings from the electoral process that undermine our victory. I am optimistic and I believe you share same optimism that the Tribunal will do justice to our mandate.”