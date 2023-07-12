PDP to Tinubu: Set up independent investigation on killings in Imo

By Fortune Eromosele



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up an independent investigation into the wanton killings in Imo state.



The spokesman for the Imo PDP 2023 Gubernatorial campaign Barr. Gozie Nwachukwu, made the call during a press conference in Owerri.



He said, “We are calling on the President and the Commander-in-Chief to please urgently set up an independent and discreet fact-finding team.



“It is unfortunate the level of bloodletting and insecurity in Imo state. In the last seven days, parts of Imo state, bullets have rained. We are seriously worried.”



Nwachukwu, who was flanked by the Director, New media, Imo PDP 2023 gubernatorial campaign organization , Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, said the Governor has been missing in action while insecurity remains a concern.



The PDP spokesman also seized the opportunity to extend the heartfelt commiseration from the party’s Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, to those that have suffered irreparable and terrible losses as a result of the collapsed security architecture in the state.