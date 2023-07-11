PDP suffers setback as Akpabio names Chairmen for Special Committees

As 3 PDP Senators make list of 24 Senators

As Senator Adeola Chairs the Appropriations Committee, Ndume Vice-chairman

SDP Senator named Chairman, Public Accounts

***As Akpabio asks Senators to pick forms, indicate the Committees they want to serve

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE major opposition political party, PDP in the 10th Senate has suffered a major setback as the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio named Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Special Committees.

Akpabio yesterday named twenty-four Senators as members of the Selection Committee, Special Committees and one Standing Committee, with three coming from the PDP.

Of the three that are of the PDP, it is compulsory for them to be members of the Special Committee because two are principal officers who must be members of the Selection Committee.

In line with the Standing Orders 2022 as Amended that Special Committees must be announced within the first fourteen legislative days following the first sitting of the Senate, the President of the Senate yesterday named members into the Selection Committee which has him as the Chairman with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau as the Vice chairman and other principal officers of both the majority and Minority as members.

Other members of the Selection Committee are Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central, the Senate Majority leader; Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno, the Senate Chief Whip:; Senator Dave Umahi, APC, Ebonyi South, the Deputy Leader and Senator Lola Ashiru, APC, Kwara South, the Deputy Whip.

Other members are Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North, the Senate -Minority Leader; Senator Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central, the Minority Whip; Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, PDP Osun West, the Deputy Minority Leader and Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP, Kano Central, the Deputy Minority Whip.

The Senate President named Senator Titus Zam, APC, Benue North West as the Chairman Senate Committee on Rules and Business with the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidelem APC, Ekiti Central as vice chairman, while Senator Sunday Karimi, APC, Kogi West was appointed Chairman, Committee on Senate Services with Senator Williams Jonahm APC, Cross River Central as vice Chairman.

Others are Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions with Senator Okechukwu Ezea, LP, Enugu East as chairman and Khalid Mustapha, PDP, Kaduna North as vice chairman.

Also named was Senator Ahmed Wadada, SDP, Nasarawa West as Chairman of, Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Senator Onyeka Peter Nwebonyi, as Vice-chairman.

Committee on National Security and Intelligence has Senator Shehu Umar, APC, Bauchi South as chairman with Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, APC, Cross River South as Vice-chairman.

In addition, the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance has Senator Garba Musa Maidoki, PDP, Kebbi South as chairman and Senator Ede Dafinone, APC, Delta Central as Vice-chairman.

The Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, has Senator Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael, APC, Ekiti South as Chairman and Senator Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi, APC, Ogun Central as Vice Chairman.

Akpabio added that in accordance with Senate Standing Orders 95(b) as amended, under sundry matters and in anticipation of the possibility of receiving the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, the Selection Committee has also resolved to set up a committee.

With the sharing of positions from the opposition political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has two, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP and Labour Party, LP with one each, leaving out the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, the Social Democratic Party, SDP and the Young Progressives Party, YPP.

With the inauguration of the 10th Senate, the ruling APC has 59 Senators; the PDP has 36 Senators; the Labour Party, LP has 8 Senators; the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has 2 Senators; the Social Democratic Party, SDP has 2 Senators while the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and the Young Progressives Party, YPP with one Senator each. With the composition, the six opposition political parties have altogether 50 Senators as against APC’s 59.

The President of the Senate thereafter named Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West as Chairman of the Appropriations Committee and the Senate Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South as Vice Chairman.

Meanwhile, Akpabio has asked his colleagues to pick forms and indicate their specialisation, areas of interest and Committees that they would wish to serve.