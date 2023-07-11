Home » News » PDP suffers setback as Akpabio names Chairmen for Special Committees
July 11, 2023

PDP suffers setback as Akpabio names Chairmen for Special Committees

Godswill Akpabio
  • As 3 PDP Senators make list of 24 Senators 
  • As Senator Adeola Chairs the Appropriations  Committee, Ndume Vice-chairman 
  • SDP Senator named  Chairman, Public Accounts 

***As Akpabio  asks Senators to pick forms, indicate the Committees they want to serve

By Henry  Umoru, ABUJA

THE major opposition political party, PDP in the 10th Senate has suffered a major setback as the President of the Senate,  Senator Godswill  Akpabio named Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Special  Committees.

Akpabio yesterday named twenty-four Senators as members of the Selection Committee, Special  Committees and one Standing  Committee, with three coming from the PDP.

Of the three that are of the PDP, it is compulsory for them to be members of the Special Committee because two are principal officers who must be members of the Selection  Committee.

In line with the Standing  Orders  2022 as Amended that Special Committees must be announced within the first fourteen legislative days following the first sitting of the Senate, the President of the Senate yesterday named members into the Selection  Committee which has him as the Chairman with the Deputy  Senate President, Senator  Jibrin Barau as the Vice chairman and other principal officers of both the majority and  Minority as members.

Other members of the Selection Committee are Senator Opeyemi  Bamidele,  APC, Ekiti  Central,  the Senate  Majority leader;  Senator  Ali Ndume,  APC, Borno, the Senate  Chief Whip:; Senator  Dave Umahi, APC, Ebonyi  South, the Deputy  Leader and Senator  Lola Ashiru, APC, Kwara South,  the Deputy  Whip.

Other members are Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North, the Senate -Minority Leader; Senator  Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central, the  Minority Whip; Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, PDP Osun West, the Deputy Minority Leader and Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP,  Kano Central,  the Deputy Minority Whip.

The Senate  President named  Senator Titus Zam, APC, Benue North  West as the Chairman Senate Committee on Rules and Business with the Senate Leader,  Senator Opeyemi Bamidelem APC, Ekiti  Central as vice chairman, while Senator Sunday Karimi, APC, Kogi West was appointed Chairman, Committee on Senate Services with Senator Williams Jonahm APC, Cross River Central as vice Chairman.

Others are Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions with Senator Okechukwu Ezea, LP, Enugu East as chairman and Khalid Mustapha, PDP, Kaduna North as vice chairman.

Also named was  Senator Ahmed Wadada, SDP, Nasarawa West as Chairman of, Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Senator Onyeka Peter Nwebonyi, as Vice-chairman. 

Committee on National Security and Intelligence has Senator Shehu Umar, APC, Bauchi South as chairman with Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, APC, Cross River  South as Vice-chairman. 

In addition, the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance has Senator Garba Musa Maidoki, PDP, Kebbi South as chairman and Senator Ede Dafinone, APC, Delta Central as Vice-chairman. 

The Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, has Senator Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael, APC, Ekiti South as Chairman and Senator Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi, APC, Ogun Central as Vice  Chairman.

Akpabio added that in accordance with Senate Standing Orders 95(b) as amended, under sundry matters and in anticipation of the possibility of receiving the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, the Selection Committee has also resolved to set up a committee.

With the sharing of positions from the opposition political parties, the Peoples  Democratic  Party,  PDP has two, New Nigeria  Peoples Party, NNPP and Labour Party, LP with one each, leaving out the All Progressives  Grand  Alliance,  APGA, the Social  Democratic  Party,  SDP and the Young  Progressives  Party, YPP.

With the inauguration of the 10th Senate,  the ruling APC has 59 Senators; the PDP has 36 Senators; the Labour Party, LP has 8 Senators; the New Nigeria  Peoples  Party, NNPP has 2 Senators; the Social  Democratic  Party, SDP has 2 Senators while the All Progressives  Grand Alliance,  APGA and the Young Progressives  Party, YPP with one Senator each. With the composition, the six opposition political parties have altogether  50 Senators as against APC’s 59.  

The President of the Senate thereafter named Senator  Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West as Chairman of the Appropriations  Committee and the Senate  Whip, Senator  Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South as Vice Chairman. 

Meanwhile,  Akpabio has asked his colleagues to pick forms and indicate their specialisation, areas of interest and Committees that they would wish to serve.

