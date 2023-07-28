PDP should expel Wike immediately – Ossai

Media Assistant to the former governor of Delta State Mr Ossai Success has asked the peoples Democratic Party PDP to suspend the former governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike from the party with immediate effect.

Ossai who disclosed this in Asaba, yesterday,said Wike hasn’t been impactful to the party in recent times.

“The former governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike should be expelled immediately from the Peoples Democratic Party for his gross misconduct and his appointment as Minister by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu .



“Though the PDP should have done this before now but it’s not too late .



“The party should not wait for his resignation from the party, the National Working Committee should as a matter of urgency convey an emergency meeting and expel the former governor .



“Wike hasn’t been impactful to the party in recent times because his behaviors are against the party norms .” he said