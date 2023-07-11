PDP Govs raise alarm over deteriorating security situation nationwide



…asks INEC to uphold fairness in upcoming elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo



By John Alechenu, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have raised alarm over the detorriorating security situation nationwide.



The governors who met under the aegis of the PDP Governors Forum in Abuja, on Tuesday, noted that the situation was particularly dire in Plateau and Zamfara States where scores of Nigerians were killed and property destroyed.



Chairman of the forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who read the communique after the closed door meeting which lasted five hours, said he and his colleagues were calling on the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the occasion.



He said, “The meeting noted the deteriorating security situation in the country especially the wanton destruction of lives and properties in Plateau and Zamfara States amongst other States.



“The meeting consequently advised the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the situation and bring the situation under control.



“The meeting (also) resolved to work together and unite the Forum. The aim of the Forum is to provide a platform for peer review of issues, policies, programmes and achievements (legacy projects) of member-Governors across the PDP States.



“The meeting advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the security agencies, and the Federal Government to be neutral in the conduct of the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

“In the interim, the Forum would cooperate with the Federal Government on issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians and good governance while striving to maintain the independence and autonomy of the Forum through offering constructive criticisms where necessary.”



In response to a question from reporters about the absence of the Rivers State Governor, Simi Fubara, Mohammed said the governor sent in an apology and that 12 out of the party’s 13 governors attended the meeting which was indicative of the unity they enjoy.



Mohammed also explained that the issue of a substantive National Chairman of the party was a matter for discussion at the larger party level noting that today’s meeting was for governors to rub familiarize themselves with one another and tackle other pressing national issues.

Those who attended the meeting include:

Gov. Bala Mohammed, CON -Bauchi State -Chairman

Gov. Bassey Umo Eno -Akwa Ibom State -Member

Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri -Adamawa State -Member

Gov. Sen. Douye Diri -Bayelsa State -Member

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori -Delta State -Member

Gov. Peter Mbah -Enugu State -Member

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang -Plateau State -Member

Gov. Ademola Adeleke -Osun State -Member

Gov. Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde – Oyo State -Member

Gov. Godwin Obaseki – Edo State -Member

Gov. Kefas Agbu -Taraba State -Member

Gov. Dauda Lawal -Zamfara State -Member