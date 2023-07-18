Paula Hurd not engaged to Bill Gates despite wearing ring – Reps

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd are not engaged despite the middle-finger ring worn by the latter.

Gates and Hurd were recently spotted in New York City, in the United States over the weekend, and Paula’s ring has led to speculations that the duo might be engaged.

However, TMZ.com reached out to representatives of Bill Gates and it was revealed that the billionaire’s girlfriend, Hurd’s ring has been worn by her for decades.

Gates’ representatives said, “It is nothing new or to symbolise an upcoming marriage.”

Paula and Bill were linked early last year when they were photographed at a tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Bill and Melinda Gates finalised their divorce in August 2021 — agreeing to follow the terms of a “Separation Contract” which determined who walked away with what as far as money and property.

Bill, 67, and Paula, 60, who were first linked in February of this year, were together leaving the upscale restaurant Boucherie in the West Village on Saturday – after enjoying a meal with his children Jennifer, 27, Rory, 24, and Phoebe, 20.

Paula is the widow of former Oracle Co-CEP and president Mark Hurd