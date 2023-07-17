Patient’s relative who assaulted UBTH doctor, tenders apology

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) has called on members of the public to caution themselves and family members against physically attacking medical doctors while on duty.



The association was reacting to an apology tendered by one Ejike Madueke over his assault on Dr. Oguogho Ebhodaghe who was attending to a family member brought to UBTH from an accident scene.

It was gathered that it took the reinforcement of security personnel to overcome Madueke who was said to have pounced on the doctor for undisclosed reasons.



But Madueke while speaking to Vanguard from the police station on Monday said he regretted his action but that he was scared that his brother might bleed to death when he claimed that the response he was getting was not quick enough.



He said “My brother was involved in an accident yesterday (Sunday) while crossing the road we were together when the accident happened, it was a hit and run and he was bleeding profusely. We rushed him to the hospital with blood all over him. It was not intentional but I became emotional because I was afraid for the life of my brother. But when the thing became unbearable for me, I pushed the doctor. That was what happened. But I regret my actions and I have also written a letter of apology to them. I am very sorry about what happened.”



Reacting to the development, the President of the association, Dr. David Orhewere urged the public to always be calm as the doctors were there to serve them. “As doctors, we are also Nigerians, we are also human beings and we feel the pains that members of the society feel. As you bring your persons to us for treatment, also exercise patience with us to do what we can do within the time frame that we have, we are not God, we do not work miracles but there are things that we will necessarily do, allow us to do what we need to do.

“The patient we are talking about here was already being attended to when he flung the house officer asking him what he was doing then he proceeded to jack him from where he was that the security had to come in.”