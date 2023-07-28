Pastor Odion visits Delta CP, Wale Abass

The senior pastor of Citadel of Fire and Miracle ministries Pastor Godson Odion visited the Delta New Commissioner Wale Abass at his office at the Police Headquarters in Asaba Delta State Capital.

Odion said the visit is aimed at giving a warm welcome to the Commissioner of Police to Delta State and to further strengthen the Bond between the Police Force in the state and its citizens.



Pastor Odion who was accompanied by his Wife on the Courtesy visit said is passionate about peaceful coexistence and protection of lives and properties and admonished the CP to Do his best towards ensuring a sustainable Peace in the State.

On his part, CP Wale Abass assured the man of God and his Beautiful Wife his readiness to deploy his prowess and absolute commitment towards maintaining law and order across the state thereby making Delta a Crime Free State.