Pastor Ituah Ighodalo opens up on remarriage

By Juliet Ebirim

The Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has opened up on remarrying and parenting following the death of his wife.

In a recent interview, he revealed that while he is currently content with his life as it is, he remains open to the idea of remarriage, but only when his children are older, as he is fully dedicated to raising and caring for them.

He also disclosed that his daughter has warned him against remarrying.

He said: “It is not possible to say I would never remarry, but if I had my way, I am okay. I am happy and my life is not complicated. I am looking after my children, and I am doing well.

“I might consider it when my children are older. My daughter has also warned me not to remarry.”

Furthermore, he added that his children have mother figures in their lives even though their mother is late: “I have been lucky. They (children) have about four women (as mother figures) in their lives.

“They include my mother in-law (their maternal grandmother), my brother’s wife, Ifeyinwa, my sister, Toluwalope and Dami, who used to be Ibidun’s personal assistant. She has continued in that role,” he stated.

Recall that in 2007, Ighodalo got married to former beauty queen and events management expert, Ibidunni, who died in June 2020.

The couple adopted two children, a girl and boy before the unfortunate demise of Ibidunni.