Pastor Chris holds grand finale of Healing Streams

The divine power of God continue to find awesome manifestations at the ongoing Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Following the incredible moments and healing miracles of Day one, yesterday, which marked Day Two was distinguished by deep insights into God’s word, outpourings of grace, blessings, concurrent miracles happening concurrently globally, testimonies, and exhilarating moments of worship and prayers.

Miracles that had defied man’s logic and imagination, such as the unarguably lame, the blind, and deadly ill, from myriad diseases, on-site and at numerous healing centers worldwide, received strength and were restored to health before the astonished eyes of billions of witnesses worldwide.

As foretold, the healing streams of God indeed inundated the faithful, and great rejoicing filled the nations.

Right from the onset of the programme, the faith of global participants was buoyed to receive their miracles as they listened to senior ministers of the Healing School and testifiers from previous editions of the programme.

In her welcome address, Pastor Deola Phillips, Director of the Healing School, avowed that “sickness is a thief of time, potential, energy, finance, and the future, but Jesus Christ came so that all may have and enjoy a disease-proof life.

“Every moment is your moment, don’t miss a single part of this programme, Pastor Phillips said.”

Similarly, Evangelist Eddy Owase encouraged attendees to “recognise the timing. This is your day of salvation, miraculous, and power, and you must not lose it. You are the reason for this programme. It is an answer to your prayers, and a solution to that challenge that has kept you down.”

While teaching extensively on the nature and personality of God, the man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, stated, “The best of your thoughts, wishes, and hopes cannot compare to God’s plan and purpose for your life. He will always beat your dreams and will always do better than you could ever wish for”.

Further emphasizing God’s desire to see all men to be healthy, he stated, “Some people think it might be God’s will for them to be sick. It’s not true. It’s never God’s will for anyone to be sick. The Bible shows us that the devil, not God oppressed all that Jesus healed. It was God who wanted them well. Understand that God wants you well.”

At the command of the man of God, in the name of Jesus Christ, strongholds of pain, torment, and sickness dissolved instantly, and testimonies flooded in as many discovered their healing.

One of the breathtaking miracles recorded on Day Two, is that of Liu Qingmei from China, who received her miracles right during the service.

Recounting the experience, she says, “I had a lump on my right knee and experienced cold and pain in my feet for over three years. I could not walk or work, which was very challenging.

When Pastor Chris was ministering to the sick during the Healing Streams Live Healing Services last night, he commanded sicknesses to go out in Jesus’ Name. Immediately, I felt the power of God like electricity come over me and I stood up and the pain was gone. Now I can walk, jump and do everything I could not. Thank you, Jesus!”

Another inspiring testimony was that of Jean De Dieu Ninkema from Guadeloupe. He said, “I have had constant abdominal and kidney pain since 2008. While in session yesterday, I was still in severe pain, but I followed Pastor’s instruction to place our hands where we need healing.

Immediately I started coughing, and the pain vanished before the man of God finished praying. Till now, no pain. I am healed”.

The Live service wrapped up with the man of God by enjoining participants to “Get ready, tomorrow, I am going to pray for your country and family. Inform your family members. It’s important, so make sure you are part of it.