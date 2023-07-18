Partner FG for security, others in Plateau, monarchs urge Mutfwang

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, has urged the Governor Caleb Mutfwang to partner the Federal Government to secure the state among other benefits, urging him to prioritise fostering peaceful co-existence and security in the state.

The Chairman of the council, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang-Buba, who spoke when he led the council members on a courtesy visit to Mutfwang, yesterday at the Government House, Jos, advised the governor to work closely with the Federal Government, to enable the state derive some benefits, saying that politics were over, and leaders should unite for the growth and development of the county, irrespective of party affiliations.

The royal father said peace was critical to the stability of the state to shore up development, noting that all Plateau people were being affected by the spate of attacks in the state.

Among others, he said “We want to appeal to you to open up your heart that God may use you to govern Plateau in accordance to His will, so that by His grace, we will return to normalcy and begin to witness peace and development in the state.

“We urge you to work closely with the Federal Government, to enable the state derive some benefits. Politics are over, and leaders should unite for the growth and development of the county, irrespective of party affiliations.”

Responding, the governor among others said “The preservation of the whole Plateau State, is a task that must be done. For us as a government, we do not have any boundaries across faith or across tribe. For us, everybody that is both indigenous and residing within the boundaries of Plateau is our subject and our concern.

Traditional rulers play critical role in mobilising their subjects to maintain peace, and I therefore, urge you to speak, particularly to youths in their domains to seek their cooperation in achieving their goal.”

The Governor cautioned those he termed as “divisive leaders and crisis merchants, against causing tension in the state, and to desist from spreading fake news and sowing seeds of discord, aimed at destabilising peace on the Plateau.”

Destruction of farmlands

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Diket Plang has raised the alarm over the continued destruction of farmlands by bandits especially in the Mangu Local Government Area, LGA of the state.

The Senator who pleaded with the military to extend its surveillance in Mangu LGA to farming areas to curb a new trend of crime where farms are being destroyed by bandits, described activities of the bandits frustrating to already traumatized people and further subjecting them to hardship.

In a statement, Senator Plang lamented that “This will not only affect the people of the local government alone but the entire State and, by extension, Nigeria because of the strategic position Mangu occupies in terms of food production.”

He added that the destruction of farmlands could also “trigger reprisal attacks, which might frustrate the peace initiatives embarked upon by stakeholders and the government, and at the same time compound the good work the military is doing to arrest the pathetic situation in the local government area.”