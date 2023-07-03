PAP: Urhobo ex-militant leaders urge President Tinubu to appoint Deltan

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—The Coalition of Urhobo Ex-militant Leaders, CUEL, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, from Delta State for the sake of equity and fairness to beneficiaries in the Niger Delta region.



The group made the call, yesterday, against the backdrop of the seemingly unfair treatment of the state that is playing a pivotal role in the success of the amnesty programme, as well as peace in the region.

The president of CUEL, Self-styled general H.M. Ebirie, however, urged President Tinubu to correct the anomaly by appointing a Deltan to head affairs of the programme.



He said: “It is obvious that from the inception of the Presidential Amnesty Programme till now, no Deltan has been appointed to head the programme despite the major roles the state has been playing towards the success of the programme and ultimate peace in the region.

“This time around, we are appealing to Mr. President to consider a Deltan to lead the programme for the sake of equity and fairness. We feel marginalized in this issue and we, Deltans, will never accept it again. Mr. President should correct the anomaly.

“Delta State is very rich in gas and oil resources and we have all it takes to be given the leadership position of the programme, and which programme we’re doing all we could to make it a success.

“We believe Mr. President will do the right thing as we know he’s a listening leader”.