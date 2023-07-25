PAP: Ijaw leader, Smith, canvasses support for Ndiomu

The leaders and stakeholders in Niger Delta have been called upon to support the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj-Gen, Barry Ndiomu (Rtd) in the overall interests of the oil-rich region.

This appeal was made today in Warri, Delta State, by an Ijaw leader known as “King of the Forest” Godday Smith, alias General Bonanawei.

Smith who is the Founder/leader of Third Phase, Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP, said Ndiomu was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari as Interim Administrator and he has discharged his duties diligently and efficiently.

” To the best of my knowledge, I believe that Maj-Gen, Barry Ndiomu (Rtd) is discharging his duties diligently, efficiently and transparently. I see a man ( Ndiomu) who is passionate and determined to ensure that the Presidential Amnesty Programme achieve its set goal.”

He said the Amnesty Programme needs the collective support and cooperation from all stakeholders and host communities in the region, adding that Ndiomu is committed to actualising the vision of the interventionist agency.

The Ijaw leader further appealed to aggrieved persons to give Ndiomu the benefit of doubt, noting that Ndiomu is doing his best to reposition the Amnesty Programme for the good of Niger Deltans and the region.