Panel report reveals how Mmesoma forged her UTME result

The panel set up by the Anambra State Government to look into the controversy surrounding the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result of Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, has released its report.

In the report, forwarded to newsmen on Saturday by the JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the panel indicted the 19-year-old girl, stating that she forged her result, unaided.

The panel, consisting of professors and ICT experts, recommended: “That Mmesoma tenders an unreserved written apology to JAMB, the School (Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu, Nnewi) and the Anambra State Government.”

“This should be done immediately. EJikeme Joy Mmesoma should undergo psychological counselling and therapy.

“All prospective candidates for JAMB should adhere strictly to guidelines, processes and procedures of the examination body,” the report said.

The report by the panel showed the date, time and other details of how the teenager checked her result and the responses she received from the examination body, and how she later manipulated and printed the result.

The report read: “The Committee invited Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, the Principal of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, and officials of JAMB for an interactive session with the Committee.

“JAMB officials led by Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Head of Public Affairs, presented the detailed processes and procedures involved in JAMB admissions.

“It shows the policy changes that have occurred in the release of UTME scores since 2021 and what specifically transpired between the candidate – Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with registration number: 20230639047FF in her quest to obtain her JAMB score,” it said.

JAMB has revealed the different times that Ejikeme made several requests to JAMB portal asking for her results at different hours.

JAMB said each of these times (four in number), she received on her phone, the same results from JAMB indicating the candidate’s UTME Results to wit: English: 64, Physics: 54, Biology: 74, Chemistry: 57 with a total aggregate score of 249.

JAMB disclosed that the candidate was well informed of her correct score from JAMB but she sent a request to JAMB with a different registration number showing a UTME result of aggregate score of 362, with English: 98, Physics: 89, Biology: 94, and Chemistry: 81.

“The results she sent differed substantially from the standard JAMB format where she got an appropriate rebuttal stating her real score of 249.

“Besides, a number of red flags were also highlighted by JAMB officials showing a different date of birth, different Registration Number, and Notification of results template that has been discarded since 2021, amongst others.

“It was also evident that even the centre name “Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development as it was known before now) used for the examination was also manipulated where the candidate used the old name of the centre (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development) in her own manipulated result sheet.

“In Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s submission, she owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired.

“She also admitted to having given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using the same phone Airtel Number.

“According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafe (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated,” the report stated.