Panel beater in court for allegedly stealing car’s catalytic converter

The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a 36-year-old man, Lukman Alao, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his customer’s car’s catalytic converter valued at N400,000.

The defendant, a panel beater, residing at 17, Emmanuel St., Onigbongbo Maryland, Lagos, is being tried for stealing catalytic converter.

The prosecutor, Inspector Segun Oke, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on October 15, 2022 at Maryland, Lagos.

Recall that Vanguard did a special report on how mechanics, dealers and panel beaters are ripping off car owners by stealing catalytic converters. See the interesting read HERE .

Oke alleged that the complainant, Mr Frank Uneke, discovered that his Toyota Prius Car was consuming more fuel than usual after he had taken it to the defendant for repairs.

“Upon inquiry, it was discovered that the car’s catalytic converters, valued at N400,000, has been removed,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing a catalytic converter.

The magistrate, Mrs M. C. Ayinde, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayinde adjourned the case until Aug. 16 for trial. (NAN)