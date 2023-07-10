Pandemonium in Maiduguri as Marlian criminal cult groups clash 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

There was pandemonium on Monday, as a popular crime groups known as “Marlian Boys’ clashed in Maiduguri, burning shops and injuring many.

The criminal group is known for attacking citizens and snatching their mobile phones and other belongings, resulting in loss of lives and severe injuries inflicted on innocent citizens in the state.

The Marlian group have been engaging in several clashes with different cult groups, battling for control.

Sources and Mr. Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, confirmed the clash to our correspondent in Maiduguri

It was gathered that the latest encounter occurred on today Monday, at about 12:15pm when the criminal groups, armed with machetes, set fire to a shop and destroyed property at Maiduguri, Bolori 2, IVO behind Covid-19 Isolation Centre.

The shop owner, a local hunter, names withheld fled while residents in the area were forced to scamper for safety.

The attack is supposedly a reprisal against the shop owner, as the owner and a member of the criminal group fought in the morning.

During the altercation, the shop owner stabbed and killed a member of the criminal group.

Disturbed by the spate of urban gangsterism perpetrated by the criminal gangs, residents of Maiduguri have been demanding for aggressive action from the security agencies against the group.

Several arrests were made in the past but the group were recently growing in numbers and have been recruiting more members into their fold.