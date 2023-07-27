PANDEF to meet over national, regional challenges

Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) is set to meet to deliberate over the state of the nation and recent socio-political developments in the Niger Delta region.

Dr Ken Robinson ,National Publicity Secretary, PANDEF, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja .

Robinson said that the forum would also deliberate particularly on the extant situation of federal agencies with direct bearing on the Niger Delta, road infrastructure, and other related matters.

He said: “PANDEF, the apex socio-cultural body of the Niger Delta people, will hold an expanded National Executive Committee Meeting, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, 28th July 28.

“The meeting, which will be presided over by the National Chairman, Sen. Emmanuel Essien, will deliberate on the state of the nation; recent

socio-political developments in the region, and the country.

“The Uyo gathering will also initiate steps to strengthen its structures, for greater service delivery.”

Robinson said that the forum’s Board of Trustees, National and State Executive Committees, and critical stakeholders from the coastal States of the region have been invited to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, PANDEF said it remained strongly committed to the promotion of peace, unity, and sustainable development, not only in the region, but in the entire country