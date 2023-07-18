‘Pain, betrayal caused it’, Boyfriend confesses to stabbing lover

Following the alleged murder of Augusta Osedion, a 21-year-old undergraduate of Lead University, Ibadan, her boyfriend and suspect, Benjamin has confessed to the crime.

According to Benjamin, he and Augusta were embroiled in some relationship conflicts which he would rather keep private as a sign of respect to the dead.

He, however, claimed that pain and betrayal propelled him into stabbing her, and he had to flee the scene due to fear and ignorance of what to do.

He wrote on his Instagram account, “I am truly sorry for the damage I have caused and the pain I have left, everything happened due to pain and betrayal, cheating, toxicity and all.

“None of her body parts went missing. Nothing was intentional. We got into a fight and argument regarding something I rather not say in order to protect her image and respect for the dead.

“But all that which led into argument and fight which led to her carrying a knife and stabbing then happened, which I wished never happened. I ran out of fear. I stabbed someone and didn’t know what to do at that point but nothing was intentional and none of her body parts was cut out.

“I deeply regret and will give up myself and say nothing but the truth as I know I have only a few days on earth and only the truth can bring me peace and bring God’s acceptance.’’

“I contacted her mom, yesterday, as well and I’m going to turn myself in and believe I deserve death now but regardless of anything, the truth deserves to be said and previewed and not manipulated.

“I will turn myself in and pay with my own life. Whatever the fate is, I will take, including death as there is no justification for taking a life. I will be accountable.”

Confirming the incident, spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “Detectives led by DPOAjah visited the scene and the door was forced open, only to discover the lifeless body of Augusta and the female genital chopped off, in a pool of her own blood.

“Corpse was recovered, despite its fast decomposing state. Marks of violence and signs of struggle were detected on the body, which was deposited at General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy and preservation.

“A note suspected to have emanated from the said Benjamin was recovered at the scene and treated as exhibit. Scene has been cordoned off to enable crime operatives gather evidence. Preliminary investigation is ongoing with a view to transferring the case to SCIID Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation.”