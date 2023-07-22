Oyo to recruit 200 health workers to prevent disease outbreak

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

The waste management consultant to Oyo State Government, Mottainai Recycling Ltd. has announced plans to recruit 200 environmental health workers to forestall the outbreak of diseases in the state.

Ms Uloma Airhienbuwa, the Chief Strategy Officer of the firm, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Airhienbuwa said the environmental health workers would educate the people on the best sanitary practices.

“We have concluded arrangements to recruit about 200 environmental health officers to forestall outbreak of diseases in Oyo State,” she said.

Airhienbuwa called on residents of the state to be conscious of their environment and support the efforts of the government to ensure healthy environment.

She added that the ad-hoc environmental health officers to be recruited would be deployed to all the local government areas of the state.

Airhienbuwa added that they would educate residents on the best sanitary practices to avoid the spread of transmittable and communicable diseases.

She said the ad-hoc environmental health officers would be deployed at the state’s gateways to ensure and adequate disease prevention measures across the state boundaries.

“Globally, the job of environmental health officers as preventive health workers is important in keeping our environment healthy and clean at all times.

“We are seeking to employ environmental health officers, environmental health technologists, environmental health technicians and environmental health assistants for efficient waste management in the state,” she said.

Airhienbuwa, however, urged the residents to cooperate with the government in the provision of healthy and sustainable waste management to prevent outbreaks of diseases in the state.