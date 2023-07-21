Oyo initiates steps to end cattle rustling

The Oyo State Government says it is working to end persistent cattle-rustling and farmers/herders clashes in the state.

The government disclosed this in a statement issued in Ibadan by the Director of Press, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Rotimi Babalola, and made available to newsmen on Friday.

The statement indicated that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Christianah Abioye, gave the assurance when the Association of Cattle Breeders and Dealers, Oyo State Chapter, paid her a courtesy visit in her office.

It also stated that government was working toward stopping the movement of cattle within the state.

According to the statement, Abioye assured cattle breeders and dealers of adequate security in curbing incessant cattle rustling in the state.

“The present administration in the state, under the leadership of Seyi Makinde, places premium on security of lives and property so government will not condone any ugly act of miscreants in the state,” she said.

She added that the state government would provide adequate security in markets and improve ranching system to enhance sanity in cattle rearing business.

She maintained that, henceforth, the ministry would liaise with all stakeholders to ensure safety and avert the ugly incidence of rustling.

The permanent secretary opined that a fruitful collaboration with all stakeholders would improve the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the association, Alhaji Salawu Ademola, reportedly said that cattle rustling in the state was rampant, while efforts to curb it proved abortive.

Ademola promised the group’s readiness to cooperate with the state government to block all loopholes in the generation of IGR. (NAN)