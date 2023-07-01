Oyo creates another ministry out of Information, Culture and Tourism ministry

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his government will create out of the present Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism a separate ministry for Culture and Tourism.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan.

He stated that Makinde said creating the Culture and Tourism Ministry would help his government focus on tourism as one of the key sectors that would drive the state’s economy.

“The Ministry of Information will be headed by one commissioner, while another commissioner will head the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

“This will bring the number of ministries in the state to 18 as against the 17 that existed during my first tenure,” Makonde said.

He explained that the decision was likely to set tongues wagging as to why government was adding more to its financial obligations at this point in time.

”Some may think that we should be reducing rather than increasing the number of ministries, departments and agencies at this time in order to reduce the cost of governance.

“But, after due consideration, we believe that the benefits of these adjustments far outweigh the costs, and Oyo State will be better for it.

“With this, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism will be better able to oversee the Tourism Board and extract the value trapped in the agency.

“On the other hand, the Commissioner for Information will focus on communicating the activities of government to the people through the various channels we have made available,” the governor said.

Makinde further disclosed that he would put his cabinet in place in the next two weeks.

“Names of the other commissioner-nominees will soon be sent to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.”

He charged all residents of Oyo state to keep praying for the state and the entire country, saying he has the belief that Nigerians will overcome the trying times.