Oyo Assembly okays 20 special advisers for Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, approved Governor Seyi Makinde’s request to appoint twenty special advisers.

The approval was sequel to a letter of request forwarded to the House of Assembly by the governor.

At an emergency plenary of the assembly, the Speaker, Mr. Debo Ogundoyin read the request sent by Makinde on the floor of the house.

The letter read in part: “I wish to bring to the attention of the House that since the assumption of this administration, I have made only few appointments.”

“However, there is a need to get other appointees on board to assist the Executive Arm in the implementation of its policies.”

“It is as a result of this that I seek the legislatures kind approval to appoint twenty Special Advisers to occupy strategic portfolios.”

“It is pertinent to inform your Honor that my request is in line with Section 196 Subsection 1 and 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”

The majority leader, Sanjo Adedoyin from

Ogbomoso south, supported the request and was seconded by Sola Owolabi from Ibadan northeast constituency 2.

In their contributions, the lawmakers unanimously lauded the decision of the Governor to appoint the special advisers.