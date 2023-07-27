Oyeyemi tasks Nigerians to pray for air safety 

Stock image. For illustration.

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer of African Foundation for Peace and Love Initiatives, Rev Titus Oyeyemi has called for prayers and renewed commitment of aviation operators toward sustaining the safety of our airspace in Nigeria

Oyeyemi made this known at the 29th Bi-Annual National Prayer for the Safety of Nigeria Airspace organized by African Children of Peace Club, (ACPC), an affiliate of African Foundation for Peace and Love Initiatives (AFPLI) in partnership with the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA), held at NAMA Muritala Muhammad Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The programme tagged: Interceding for Nigeria featured song rendition, prayers and prophetic ministration.

He said that what sustains the aviation industry against crashes is beyond what the human person can do. Through the prayers we offer across the country, God will keep the airspace safe for us.

Oyeyemi noted that God will make our airspace, a space for peace and not a theater of war, added that the future of our airspace will be secure with the blood of Jesus. All the effort of the government at revamping the sector will yield good fruits and the fruits will abide.

The cleric bemoaned the present hardship and pain facing the country, saying that the big danger is if there will ever be administrative skills and political will power to tackle the looming troubles. Unfortunately, the country has no true friends, domestically, nationally and even internationally.

He said that this no doubt is Nigeria’s time of dilemma, her times of trouble. that reminds me of Amos of old when he prophesied unto Israel in Amos 7, Who will lift up Israel? Like Amos, I ask who will lift up Nigeria?

He posited further that let us turn every prayer opportunity into intercession opportunity for Nigeria, starting from this NAMA and FAAN prayer fellowship house. From church, prayer house, temples, campus, let intercede for Nigeria.

He called for the renewed mind of the aviation operators and commitment to selfless, patriotic and faithfulness in the discharged of their duty.

Oyeyemi said that the programme is aimed at encouraging children to be loyal to the country starting with their prayers.

“We are inculcating in our children, the desire to pray and overall, God gave us life, and technology, he has told us to call on him in the day of trouble and he will answer us”, he said.

The Coordinator of Nigerian Airport Management Authority (NAMA) Christian Fellowship, Mr. Funsho Otubusa reinstated the commitment of the aviation industry toward maintaining high safety standard for the well being of passengers.

He noted the aviation industry is working hard to maintain the good rating that Nigeria has in the international communities and we will not rest on our oars.

He stressed that faith without works is death, the agencies in the aviation sector are poised towards providing world safety standard for the sector.